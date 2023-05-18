Caitlyn Jenner Slams Transgender Woman for Joining Wyoming Sorority

Caitlyn Jenner is backing the University of Wyoming sorority sisters who claim they're being menaced by a transgender member in their house.

Caitlyn's sounding off about the Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters suing their sorority for letting 21-year-old Artemis Langford join their chapter last year. In the suit, the women say they now "live in constant fear in our home" ... because they allege 6'2, 260 lbs. Artemis gets physically aroused around them.

Caitlyn made her views clear, tweeting, "The person is not a true trans. They are a sexually deviant perv who hangs around a female sorority watching young women undress with a visible erection!"

She goes on to refer to Artemis as a male, calling them a "mentally disturbed person."

Caitlyn also puts a good chunk of the blame on the sorority for letting Artemis into the sisterhood, calling on others to either drop out of their chapters or refuse to join in solidarity.

Jenner shared her brash thoughts on Fox News, bluntly saying to Artemis ... "You're not a woman, and you do not belong in women's spaces."