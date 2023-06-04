Tyler James Williams Says He's 'Not Gay,' Warns of 'Dangerous' Trend

"Abbott Elementary" star Tyler James Williams is responding to rumors about his sexuality ... and warning that the culture of trying to out people is creating a "dangerous" culture.

Tyler posted a message saying, "I'm not gay," but then quickly explained he's only taking time to address the topic because, "Overanalyzing someone's behavior in an attempt to 'catch' them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth."

It's clear Tyler's read social media posts claiming he exhibits some gay "behavior," and he says that the practice of trying to find some "hidden trait" makes it harder, if not dangerous, for closeted LGBTQ members to be themselves.