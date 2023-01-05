Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay

Noah Schnapp 'Stranger Things' Star Comes Out as Gay

1/5/2023 2:23 PM PT
noah schnapp
Getty Composite

"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp has come out as gay.

The 18-year-old made the announcement Thursday on TikTok with a video of himself and text that reads, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"

OUT OF THE CLOSET
Tik Tok / @noahschnapp

Interestingly enough, he also included the caption, "I guess I'm more similar to will than I thought."

Schnapp plays Will Byers on "Stranger Things" and fan speculation over the years has been that the character is gay, as it's clear he has a thing for Mike Wheeler on the show ... so it seems Schnapp is also confirming the fan theory.

Schnapp and his "Stranger Things" costar Millie Bobby Brown are super close -- the two hang out all the time and have appeared on late-night talk shows together over the years.

CANNON BALL!!!
TMZ.com

As we reported, Schnapp recently started his freshman year at the University of Pennsylvania  -- where he's made quite the splash -- we even got vid of him jumping into a pool at a party earlier this year.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later