'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Jumps into Pool at College Party

Noah Schnapp is making a real splash at his ivy league school ... the "Stranger Things" star took a leap into a swimming pool as his fellow-classmates went nuts.

If you haven't heard, 17-year-old Noah is currently enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania and recently moved into one of the dorms on campus to begin his freshman year. He's reportedly a business major.

Anyway, last Saturday, Noah went to a nearby frat party at the Bamboo Bar, a small saloon with a pool filled with discarded cigarette butts and beer cans. The bar is also a restaurant, so there was likely no age requirement to enter. At night, you have to be 18+ to enter, and at least 21 to drink.

We're told the pool has been a fixture at the bar for years, but the staff doesn't like it when customers dive into the dirty water, so they escort out anyone who does.

That didn't seem to phase Noah, check the video, obtained by TMZ, showing him do a 3-count before jumping off the edge of the bridge as mostly everyone claps and shouts his name.

From our vantage point, you can't actually see Noah hit the water below, but, we're told, that's exactly where he ended up. Unclear if the staff let him stick around after that.

