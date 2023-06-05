Celebs Celebrate Pride at WeHo 2023 Festival

Pride month is in full effect and some of the biggest names in Hollywood made sure to show up and show out for the annual West Hollywood festival over the weekend.

The renowned WeHo Pride festival, deemed one of the biggest celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community, definitely lived up to its name ... as tens of thousands of folks hit up the fest, including actress Melissa McCarthy -- AKA WeHo Pride's 2023 Ally Icon -- Idina Menzel and Niecy Nash-Betts.

It officially kicked off Friday with an OUTLOUD concert at West Hollywood Park ... and the shows went throughout the weekend with Grace Jones headlining on Saturday night and Carly Rae Jepsen Sunday evening.

Of course, the party went all weekend with a ton of concerts and a huge parade. And, many celebs and advocates were highlighted for their efforts ... Niecy and her wife Jessica took home the Trailblazer Icon awards.

And it's just the start, as the celebrations continue all month.