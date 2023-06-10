Stars In Gloomy Weather ... Hollywood Throwing Shade!

Hollywood's ever-lasting marine layer ain't stopping the stars from enjoying the outdoors, however, their social media pics may be a tad cloudier than usual. But like the true champs they are ... it's safe to assume these stars are still going strong in the gloom!

Foggy or not, stars like Hugh Jackman hasn't let the overcast get in his way of some good ol' gardening, Emily Ratajkowski stayed on brand and gave a strato-tastic bikini shot under the dusk, and Sydney Sweeney looked on the brighter side, showing off a "euphoric" rainbow selfie!