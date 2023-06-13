This Smart Ukulele Will Take You on a Musical Journey Like No Other

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Meet the Populele 2 Smart Concert Ukulele -- with its innovative features and cutting-edge technology, this instrument will take your musical journey to new heights.

Immerse yourself in a vast song library with unlimited access to hundreds of popular tunes from around the world. The Populele 2 offers a wide range of selections from beginner to advanced level courses to suit all skill levels. It's the perfect companion for aspiring musicians and seasoned players.

The Populele 2 is also packed with various functions, including a line graph, tuner, metronome, and the ability to share recorded videos. Its fully enclosed 18-tooth piano twist offers precise tuning, ensuring a full, stable, and layered sound. The PVDF carbon strings are soft to the touch, strong in tension, and highly stable..