A Lifetime Subscription to This Flight Finder is Only $50

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Flight prices are high, but that doesn’t mean you have to drop your vacation plans.

Finding affordable flights is hard, but you aren’t alone. With Matt’s Flights Premium Plan, you can start saving time and money while a pro looks for great deals on flights worldwide.

Your Matt’s Flights Membership will send you 3+ deals weekly for your specified airports. Set a general search or put in a request for Matt to find cheap flights going to a specific destination. Either way, you’ll start seeing deals in your email inbox 24/7.

If you don’t see your airport listed, just contact Matt. Matt will service any airport for your custom searches. Plus, Matt’s Flights will even search for mistake fares. One deal could open up your vacation budget for an extended stay.

Get a lifetime Matt’s Flights Premium Plan for $49.99 until June 18 at 11:59 PM PT.