Dionne Warwick Cancels Concert After Medical Incident

Dionne Warwick fans hoping to see their favorite singer live in concert are gonna have to wait a bit longer, as she just had to pull the plug on a show after a medical incident.

The legendary singer tells us she started having issues with one of her legs Thursday, and it was enough to have to cancel her upcoming show. The good news, Dionne says she's already on the mend ... but needed to take some time on her own to get back to 100%.

As for the concert, it was supposed to be on June 24 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines outside Chicago. Fans got an email Thursday saying, "We regret to inform you that the Dionne Warwick performance on June 24, 2023 at Rivers Casino Des Plaines has been cancelled due to a medical incident." The email also states all ticket purchases will get a refund.

Dionne remains hopeful though, telling us the show will be rescheduled for the future.

Performance or not, Dionne's has a bunch going on as of late -- including The Ohm Zone -- a sound bath spa she recently partnered with her son to open in Venice.