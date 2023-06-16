Man Falls to His Death At Grand Canyon After Going Over Edge of Skywalk

Grand Canyon emergency rescue teams were put to work after one man went over the edge at the popular Skywalk ... falling to his death.

The incident happened last Monday at the attraction, officers from the Mohave Co. Sheriff's Search and Rescue team responded around 9 AM with ropes specialists and a helicopter.

Unfortunately, the team determined the man, a 33-year-old, was deceased from the fall.

While it's unclear exactly how he went over, officials just say he "went over the edge," a Facebook release from the search and rescue team also featured a message about suicide prevention and urged those struggling to call the National Suicide Prevention Line.