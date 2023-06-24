Harrison Ford Says He Has No Plans to Retire At Age 80

Play video content Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?/HBO

Harrison Ford might be 80 years old, but the guy's not ready to hang it up in Hollywood just yet ... in fact, it sounds like he'll continue acting for as long as he can.

The legendary actor was chopping it up with Chris Wallace on a forthcoming episode of his show, and CW asked him straight up ... any thoughts on retiring??? Obviously, the question is being posed because of Harrison's age -- but check out his initial reaction ... he scoffs!

"You cannot play a hero. You have to play your audience."



Actor Harrison Ford insists that he does not play "heroes" in his movies https://t.co/dFMKo54G9H pic.twitter.com/CVnZwVOcOk — CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2023 @CNN

HF follows that up with an interesting point -- namely, he says he doesn't do well without something to do, like professional work on a movie/TV set. The reason for that, he says, is that he likes to feel useful. Not just that, but he apparently gets a thrill out it ... being helpful and of service. Sounds like he's saying ... as long as he can do that, he'll keep going.

Harrison also explains what he loves about productions in general -- and, to him, it's the feeling of bringing something to life, with everyone having a common goal. What's more, he says he never actually plans out how he'll react to scenes ... and just lets it play out naturally.

There's another clip from this interview that's making the rounds as well -- and it's all about Harrison insisting on how he doesn't play "heroes" ... but, more so, regular people who do heroic things. It's pretty interesting to hear him talk about that ... he's pretty passionate.

FWIW, he's actually about to play a superhero in some upcoming Marvel projects ... dude's been cast to portray Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, who eventually becomes Red Hulk.