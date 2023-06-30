Fire Breaks Out on Warner Brothers Studio Lot, Black Smoke Fills Air

Play video content Twitter / @MyNameIsRaph, @RandyTroy

It looked like a scene straight out of, well, a movie on the Warner Bros. lot ... as black smoke billowed into the air from the famous Hollywood plot.

Fire crews raced to the scene in Burbank Friday afternoon after a transformer -- no, not the car/robot kind -- reportedly blew up and started a fire. The good news is no one appears to have been hurt during the melee, and the whole thing was put out super quickly.

As for the lot, it's obviously got a TON of history, so it's a good thing none of the famous sound stages suffered any significant damage in the blaze.

And, if you're wondering ... that iconic WB water tower didn't come in handy for firefighters, it's actually empty.

The Warner Bros. lot served as home base for some of the most popular shows ever on TV -- including "Friends," "The Big Bang Theory," "Shameless," and "Euphoria."

Not to mention, some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters were also filmed on location, including "Jurassic Park," "Batman & Robin," "Casablanca," "Inception" and a ton more.