Brad Pitt Looking Young at French Photo Shoot for Coffee Appliance Co.

Brad Pitt is aging in reverse -- at least that's what it looked like during a photo shoot he did in France this past week ... where the guy walked straight out of 2001 into present day.

The actor was recently busy at work -- hanging out at a beautiful vineyard in the French Riviera and getting ready for some professional shots to be taken for a new campaign he's doing for this Italian kitchen appliance company ... which is called De'Longhi.

They have a lot of stuff, but specialize in coffee/espresso machines -- and BP has actually worked with them before. In fact, his face is currently plastered on their homepage -- where he's acting in a little ad and making himself a fresh pot of joe ... with an imaginary family.

Anyway, it looks like Brad digs their products/brand ... 'cause here is again going for another round of promo. Only this time -- the dude looks like a much younger version of himself!

Check it out -- BP is rocking that very familiar blonde spiky hair of his ... a style he used to sport in the early aughts, back when he was working on the 'Ocean's 11' movies.

Yes, he does have glasses on -- but at first glance, you could argue he passes for a 30-something ... especially with the outfit he has on, dapper as hell. Of course, all this isn't to say he normally looks like a geezer. The man usually radiates youth regardless -- but in this instance ... even more so, which is kinda funny considering one movie of his in particular.

Naturally, we're referring to "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" -- which is all about him looking younger as he gets older. Who woulda figured he had that power in real life?!?

BTW, where Brad's at in France doesn't seem to be a location that's experiencing all the unrest the country at large is experiencing right now. Remember, there are lots of protests going on over the police shooting of an unarmed teen ... but it seems miles away.