Score $600 in Pre-Prime Day Savings on This Portable Power Station

Boasting a 4.6-star rating, the EcoFlow DELTA ensures you stay powered for hours, no matter the situation. From camping trips to emergency backup power, it won't disappoint you. Thanks to EcoFlow's patent X-Stream Technology, the DELTA recharges at a mind-blowing 10x the speed of most portable power stations out there.

Thanks to its large inverter load capacity, powering your home appliances and heavy-duty DIY tools is a breeze for the EcoFlow DELTA. With a whopping 1,260Wh capacity, it can handle pretty much anything. Plus, with 6x1,800 AC outlets, you can power up to 13 devices simultaneously.

But wait, it gets even better. The EcoFlow DELTA is designed to fit every port you need, ensuring compatibility with any device, anywhere.