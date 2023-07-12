Score Pre-Prime Day Savings On These Open Ear Headphones

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

These ultra-lightweight headphones are designed to stay securely in place while you walk, jog, or conquer your workout. Made from soft plastic, they provide such a comfortable fit that you'll forget you're even wearing them.

With bone conduction technology, these headphones deliver audio sound directly to your inner ears while keeping you aware of your surroundings. No more compromising your safety while enjoying your favorite tunes.

Enjoy up to 6 hours of continuous playback on a single charge and keep the music flowing during your workouts, outdoor adventures, or daily commute. These headphones are also IPX6 water-resistant, making them perfect for all your fitness activities, rain or shine!