450 Golden Retrievers Gather at Ancestral Home in Scotland

Golden Retrievers 450+ Gather in Scotland ... Adorable Family Meet-Pup!

7/14/2023 10:26 AM PT
450 Golden Retrievers Gather at Ancestral Home in Scotland
If this doesn't make ya smile, nothing will today -- more than 450 golden retrievers are romping around a single Scottish estate for the cutest stinkin' family reunion you'll ever see!!!

Loads of the fluffy and distant relatives shook paws at the Guisachan Estate Thursday -- all posing for a photo op in front of the ruins of a home where the breed originated.

This is where Sir Dudley Marjoribanks bred the first-ever golden retriever way back in 1868.

The huge gathering came after a week of workshops, discussions, and demonstrations, all put on by The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland ... with the goal of keeping folks informed on the background of the popular breed.

Marjoribanks, later known as Lord Tweedmouth, created the dog by breeding a water spaniel and a wavy-coated retriever ... with historians claiming the animals would be given out to family and close friends in the early years of its creation.

One thing's for sure, the guy sure knew how to make a damn cute dog!

