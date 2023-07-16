Novak Djokovic Loses at Wimbledon, Stars Show Up to Watch Defeat

Play video content ESPN

Novak Djokovic lost at Wimbledon today, but worse than that ... he had just about everyone in Hollywood around to see it go down live, including the brightest stars on the books.

The tennis legend was facing off against the up-and-coming Spanish sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, and ended up losing in the 5-set match ... only winning the first and fourth ones. It was an intense back-and-forth, but in the end -- Alcaraz took it home in dramatic fashion.

As wild as it was to see the long-reigning Djokovic fall, it was even crazier counting the number of celebs in the building -- at least a dozen or so A-listers had filled the stands.