Novak Djokovic Loses at Wimbledon, Stars Show Up to Watch Defeat

Novak Djokovic Loses at Wimbledon ... Stars Show Out to Watch Defeat
7/16/2023 11:16 AM PT
Novak Djokovic lost at Wimbledon today, but worse than that ... he had just about everyone in Hollywood around to see it go down live, including the brightest stars on the books.
The tennis legend was facing off against the up-and-coming Spanish sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, and ended up losing in the 5-set match ... only winning the first and fourth ones. It was an intense back-and-forth, but in the end -- Alcaraz took it home in dramatic fashion.
As wild as it was to see the long-reigning Djokovic fall, it was even crazier counting the number of celebs in the building -- at least a dozen or so A-listers had filled the stands.
Some of the biggest names on hand to see these two tennis titans ... Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Baily, Idris Elba, Emma Watson, Daniel Bruhl, Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Jackman, and even Prince William and Kate.
It certainly sucks to lose ... but it's gotta be 10x worse to do so in front of some of the most famous people in the world. Oof ...