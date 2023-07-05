Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Protesters Rush Wimbledon Court, Hurl Confetti, Halt Play

7/5/2023 7:09 AM PT
COURTLY PROTEST
Two protesters just brought a Wimbledon match to a screeching halt ... after they rushed the court and hurled confetti all over the place.

The bizarre scene went down just minutes ago during Sho Shimabukuro's first-round tilt with Grigor Dimitrov ... when a man and a woman wearing "Just Stop Oil" T-shirts leaped from the crowd and disrupted play.

The two unloaded boxes full of orange paper ... as well as puzzle pieces -- all while Shimabukuro and Dimitrov looked on from just feet away.

They quickly escorted the woman from the area ... but the man sat cross-legged on the court until security pulled him away from the scene.

Activist group Just Stop Oil (who are known for these kinds of stunts) took credit for the commotion in a series of tweets Wednesday morning ... saying the actions were in response to Wimbledon's sponsorship deal with Barclays, an org. which Just Stop Oil officials claim has "given £30 billion to oil and gas companies" in the past two years.

Play was delayed for several minutes as Wimbledon workers cleared the confetti from the court ... though the match has since resumed.

