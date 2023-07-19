Score A Projector and Screen Bundle for the Price of One

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Taking advantage of this Watch From Anywhere bundle costs way less than buying the projector and screen separately.

You can transform any place into a home theater or movie lounge with the included pocket-sized projector that delivers crystal-clear visuals. It may be tiny, but it's capable of projecting a screen from 30 to 100 inches.

It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you never have to think about any wires, but there's an HDMI port and a USB-C port in case you want to go the wired route. It even offers smart eye protection with its laser light that reflects off the projector screen instead of your eyes.

Buying the projector and screen separately would cost you $679, but you can score both for $199.97 until July 23, 11:59 PM PT.