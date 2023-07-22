What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

You'll need to keep an eye out for the pedestrians in order to find the changes in these images of actor Timothée Chalamet. Plus, given the direction he's strolling down the street ... it's strongly advised to watch where you're going!

The future Willy Wonka was looking chipper and cheeky as he made his way through his hometown of NYC, where he appeared to be blocking out the haters with his headphones and shades; however, that shouldn't stop you from getting in there and securing the differences into the bag!