WWE's Drew McIntyre Says Fans Will 'Feel The Strikes' In SummerSlam Match W/ Gunther

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is ready to put on an unforgettable performance at SummerSlam next month ... telling TMZ Sports he's expecting a hard-hitting battle with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

McIntyre is fresh off a three-month hiatus to "get some things fixed physically" ... and he says he'll hopefully be ready for the task ahead, 'cause his opponent is an "incredible competitor."

"I'm excited to get a big match with him," the 38-year-old Scottish Warrior says. "We were part of a triple-threat at WrestleMania, which was one of the best matches I've ever had, one of the funnest matches I've ever had."

"He is a hard-hitting guy, I'm a hard-hitting guy -- I guarantee you, everyone watching SummerSlam is going to feel the strikes in that match."

Currently in his second run with WWE, McIntyre is looking forward to recreating previous magic in the ring against the longtime IC champ at Ford Field on Aug. 5.

The former WWE Champion -- who once held the Intercontinental title almost 14 years ago -- says Gunther has helped re-establish the IC championship as a premier title like the days of Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

McIntyre is happy to be back in the ring after the longest absence of his wrestling career ... saying the time away allowed him to focus on his personal life out in the real world.

"Sometimes you lose that perspective, and the last time I really had a hard look at myself outside the bubble was 2014 when I got fired from WWE."

McIntyre continued ... "So this time, I didn't have to get fired, thank goodness. I had some time off, and I was able to sit down, reassess things -- things I want to achieve within the industry and as a person and return with that mindset and come right into a huge match that I'm really excited for."

The British brute is hoping to become champion once again in Detroit ... and he's telling all fans -- and newcomers -- to tune in.