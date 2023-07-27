Save $150 on This Portable And Compact Air Purifier

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Say goodbye to pesky bacteria, viruses, and mold, because this purifier is here to save the day and deliver cleaner air straight to your lungs.

With its 3-in-1 H13 HEPA Filter, this purifier is like a ninja, removing 99.97% of those pesky particles as tiny as 0.3µm micron. And, let's not forget about the high-efficiency activated carbon filter, which takes down smoke, odors, fumes, VOCs, and other air villains lurking around. Your air will be fresher than a field of flowers!

The Wetie Purifier also has a pre-filter to capture dust, lint, fibers, hair, and even your furry friend's fur. Plus, it's got a smart brain too, and with intelligent air monitoring, you'll always know the quality of the air you're breathing, thanks to the color-changing light display.