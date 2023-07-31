Save $57 on These Award-Winning Translation Earbuds

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds are the ultimate travel companion that breaks language barriers and unlocks a world of adventure!

The Mymanu CLIK S lets you speak to over 2 billion people in 37 languages with real-time speech-to-speech translation. Whether you're face-to-face with a new pal or looking for directions for a local patisserie, Mymanu's proprietary App, MyJuno, has you covered for seamless international communication.

The CLIK S isn't just a translation wizard; it's also a dual-sided powerhouse! Rock out to your favorite tunes in HD sound, answer calls, and stay on top of texts and notifications for an incredible 30 hours. Comfort is king with various-sized memory foam ear tips, ensuring a secure fit for hours of enjoyment.

Get the Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds for just $99.97 (reg. $157), but only until August 13 at 11:59 PM Pacific!