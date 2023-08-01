Terence Crawford Cheers On Daughter At Track Meet Days After Spence Fight

Play video content

Terence Crawford is on top of the boxing world right now, but it was his daughter who was the center of attention on Tuesday ... with the champ playing cheerleader at her track meet!!

Bud is fresh off his huge win over Errol Spence for the undisputed welterweight title on Saturday ... a dominating performance that proved he's the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the game.

Despite the massive spotlight, Bud and his family sat in the stands with the normies as his star athlete daughter, Talaya, sprinted down the track at an event held at Drake University.

Crawford posted a clip from the meet ... and you can hear him yelling like crazy for his girl, shouting, "go Lay Lay," and "good job, baby," as she crossed the finish line.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, Talaya is just like her pops ... and recently won three gold medals in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash at the Cornhusker State Games.

She even famously won a race last year after losing her shoe right in the middle of the event!!

