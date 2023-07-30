Eminem Is Terence Crawford Hype Man for Errol Spence in Vegas
Eminem Hype Man for Terence Crawford at Vegas Fight
7/30/2023 6:46 AM PT
The Terence Crawford/Errol Spence fight Saturday night was incredible, but the bonus at the top had fans going insane ... Crawford's hype man for the walkout was Eminem!!!
Legendary duo for a legendary fight 🔥@Eminem x @terencecrawford #SpenceCrawford starts now: https://t.co/lcYztq3zt7 pic.twitter.com/1HNpJs04iW— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023 @ShowtimeBoxing
Crawford and Em appeared in a cloud of smoke as the rapper besieged the crowd to make some noise for the next welterweight champion of the world. Turns out he was right.
The two walked next to each other as "Lose Yourself" blared through the arena, and fans ate it up.
Eminem and Lil Wayne 🫱🏻🫲🏾 🐐🐐— Adithya (@iam_AdithyaM) July 30, 2023 @iam_AdithyaM
pic.twitter.com/uhDmEH6WeT
Eminem gave his stamp of approval after the fight, tweeting, “This is 2 crazy.!!! You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!”
Crawford willed it to happen, posting a vid expressing his wish the dude from Detroit would accompany him into the ring.
THE POUND-FOR-POUND UNDISPUTED KING 👑@terencecrawford stops Spence in round 9 to etch his name in history ⭐#SpenceCrawford pic.twitter.com/ShT4tQpFoE— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) July 30, 2023 @ShowtimeBoxing
Eminem may have been Crawford's good luck charm. The fight was stopped after 9 rounds and Crawford won by TKO, making him -- just like Eminem predicted -- the undisputed welterweight champ.