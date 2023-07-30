Eminem Is Terence Crawford Hype Man for Errol Spence in Vegas

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Eminem Hype Man for Terence Crawford at Vegas Fight

7/30/2023 6:46 AM PT
Showtime Boxing

The Terence Crawford/Errol Spence fight Saturday night was incredible, but the bonus at the top had fans going insane ... Crawford's hype man for the walkout was Eminem!!!

Crawford and Em appeared in a cloud of smoke as the rapper besieged the crowd to make some noise for the next welterweight champion of the world. Turns out he was right.

The two walked next to each other as "Lose Yourself" blared through the arena, and fans ate it up.

Eminem gave his stamp of approval after the fight, tweeting, “This is 2 crazy.!!! You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!”

Crawford willed it to happen, posting a vid expressing his wish the dude from Detroit would accompany him into the ring.

Eminem may have been Crawford's good luck charm. The fight was stopped after 9 rounds and Crawford won by TKO, making him -- just like Eminem predicted -- the undisputed welterweight champ.

