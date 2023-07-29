Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Mike Tyson Says Errol Spence, Terence Crawford Fight Will End In Knockout

Mike Tyson Spence Vs. Crawford??? I Guarantee It's Ending In A KO!!!

7/29/2023 12:40 AM PT
EXPECT A K.O.
TMZSports.com

Mike Tyson might not know who will win the Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford fight, but he is sure of one thing ... it's definitely ending in a knockout.

TMZ Sports got Iron Mike's prediction on the massive match just before the two star boxers officially square off Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ... and he seemed to kind of like Bud to win it.

Then again, he wasn't super confident about it all ... telling us a recent talk he had with Spence was changing his mind a bit.

-tale-of-tape-Terence-Crawford-Errol-Spence
Getty

He did, however, have one guarantee about the tilt ... and that's that it ain't going all 12 rounds.

"After seeing them both fight, I know it's not going to last," the boxing legend said. "I think it's going to end in a knockout."

Fight night kicks off at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Showtime PPV ... and now that you're armed with some knowledge about it from one of the sport's GOATs -- getcha betting slips in now!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later