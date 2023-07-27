Terence Crawford Goes Ballistic On Errol Spence Supporter, 'You A Bitch!'

Play video content Showtime

Terence "Bud" Crawford just lost his cool on an Errol Spence supporter ... repeatedly calling the man a "bitch" and a "ho."

The fiery scene played out toward the end of the boxers' prefight press conference Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas ... when someone who appeared to be in Spence's camp began chirpin' at Crawford from their front row seat.

It's unclear exactly what the agitator said ... but it ticked off Crawford, who paused everything on the stage to fire off insults at the man.

"You a bitch, n****!" Crawford said. "F*** you talkin' to?! You a bitch, n****, 'cause you keep talkin' like a bitch n****! You doin' all that talkin'!"

The 39-0 fighter kept the verbal jabs flying for several more seconds ... before, mercifully, it ended.

As for Spence ... he seemed to be amused by the situation, even joking with the guys if they were done so he could continue talking.

The entire event was filled with tension ... as the two fighters' trainers even got into a verbal spat while at the podium.

Play video content Showtime

Hecklers in the audience, meanwhile, could be heard yelling at the boxers throughout it all as well.

This is probably the most trash talking we've seen from both sides since the two agreed to fight ... and it's something boxing fans have been waiting for.