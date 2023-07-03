Boxing Star Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Says He Deserves Winner of Spence Vs. Crawford
7/3/2023 12:15 AM PT
Jaron "Boots" Ennis will be watching the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence super fight with a VERY close eye this month ... because he tells TMZ Sports he feels he should be the one who gets to take on the winner.
"I believe I'm the best option," the 30-0 Philly fighter said. "I feel like everybody wants to see me versus Spence or me versus Bud. I don't think they want to see nobody else fight them."
Of course, there's a long line of boxers who feel the same way ... but Ennis told us he "definitely" deserves the shot first.
The mega fight is slated to go down on July 29 in Las Vegas ... but even if Boots is in the running to get a taste of either boxer -- Spence and Crawford reportedly have agreed to a rematch clause that could mean they'll be fighting one more time in 2023 before they open things up to challengers.
But, Ennis sure seems willing to wait regardless ... telling us an eventual fight with the victor is his goal.
In the meantime, the 26-year-old will look to take care of things in his own ring ... he's got an important fight with Roiman Villa coming up on July 8 in Atlantic City.