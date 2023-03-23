Terence Crawford's Nebraska Home Burglarized, $317K Worth Of Jewelry Stolen

Terence Crawford's Nebraska home was allegedly burglarized, TMZ Sports has learned ... and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen, including two luxury watches worth over 100 grand apiece.

The alleged theft occurred at the undefeated boxer's home in Omaha between March 17 and March 20, according to a Douglas County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Per the report, the unknown suspect(s) broke into his home and stole several pieces of jewelry. The haul included two gold chains featuring the logo "TBC" -- Crawford's initials -- a "Bud" personalized gold chain, and a gold cross necklace.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Two incredibly expensive watches were also reported stolen -- a diamond Patek Philippe watch and an Audemars Piguet and bracelet set.

All told, the pieces totaled over $317K ... and Crawford is asking for the public's help, even offering a hefty reward.

“I got 100k for whoever know who broke in my house and stole my jewelry," the 35-year-old announced.

This isn't the first time Crawford's home has been robbed. According to DCSO, an unknown suspect took a gold Rolex, worth a little over $137K, from the same residence in Oct. 2021.