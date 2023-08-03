Get 4k Detail Day and Night With This Security Camera Bundle
8/3/2023 8:45 AM PT
When it comes to security, the key is in the details. With 4K technology, this security camera bundle captures HQ day/night images thanks to its infrared and color night vision.
For a limited time, you can upgrade your home security game with the S300 eufyCam.
Monitor your property with the HomeBase 3 Centralized Security Management System and use the Alexa or Google Voice Assistant to communicate with unexpected visitors through two-way audio. The eufyCam also features an AI BionicMind that can differentiate between family members and strangers, so you can know who's coming and going!
Upgrade your home’s security and embrace peace of mind like never before! Grab the S300 eufyCam's 2-Cam Kit for only $469.99, 3-Cam Kit for $769.99, or a 4-Cam Kit for $987.99 for all-around security.
