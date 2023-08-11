Ex-NFL Star Fred Smoot Arrested In Virginia

Former NFL star Fred Smoot was arrested in Virginia on Thursday, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to jail records, the ex-Washington Commanders cornerback was taken into custody at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center at 10:58 AM ... and as of Friday morning, he remained behind bars.

A spokesperson for Loudoun County Sheriff's Office tells us ... he was booked misdemeanor failure to comply with support obligation.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not made available.

Smoot -- a second-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft -- is no stranger to trouble with the law ... he's been arrested multiple times over the years, including back in 2019 when he multiple cops put him in cuffs after he allegedly didn't appear in court over minor traffic violations.

Smoot was also famously involved in the 2005 Minnesota Vikings' "Love Boat" scandal ... where a bunch of players were accused of hiring prostitutes for a massive sex party on water. He later pled guilty to disorderly conduct and being a public nuisance on a watercraft stemming from the incident.