Lifetime Access for Mac or Windows is Just $34.97 for 48 Hours Only

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Nothing is more irritating than dealing with below-average apps and programs. It's hard enough to pretend you're a girl boss exec like Kim K. when your productivity programs that don't make life any easier. Luckily, we've got you covered!

During our two-day flash sale through August 13, you can get Microsoft Office Lifetime Licenses for Mac or Windows for only $34.97 (reg. $219). With MS Office in your corner, any task, whether it's a (boring) work memo or budget for your celeb-inspired Bali blowout trip can be completed in a breeze!

Both versions of MS Office include the same classic programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and Teams, but the Windows option also comes with lifetime access to Publisher and Access.

In addition to empowering you to create more seamless docs, spreadsheets, and more from your Mac or Windows computer, this license can also push you to update the rest of your setup (which you probably haven't updated since at least KimYe's divorce). Windows users must update their OS to Windows 10 or 11, while Mac users must update their OS to Version 11 Big Sur to download.

Make girl bossing easier than ever with programs made to succeed.