James Harden Says It's Too Late To Fix Relationship W/ Sixers, Morey

If Sixers fans were hoping the James Harden situation in Philadelphia would work itself out, don't hold your breath ... the NBA star says it's too late to fix the fractured relationship between him and the Sixers.

The 10x All-Star wanted out of The City of Brotherly Love, but after some initial talks, the team has said they don't plan to trade Harden, despite his clear desire to leave.

While on an Adidas tour in China this week, Harden showed his disdain for the Sixers, blasting the team president ... "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of."

On Thursday, Harden was asked if the relationship with the team was beyond repair ... and he replied, "I think so."

"I've been patient all summer," Harden said. "For me, it's just focusing on what I can control and that's working out, staying in shape, and getting ready for a good season."

It remains to see what will happen ... Harden says he won't play, and the Sixers say they aren't trading him. Unless James is willing to give up $30+ million this season, something has to give.

Interestingly, James was asked if he'd ever play baseball for a team in China ... and it's clear he is a big fan of the country.

“Every time I come here, the love is just like, it’s crazy, you know what I mean?” Harden said, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here."

"Love is always crazy here.”