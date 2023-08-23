Take Your Bartending Skills to the Next Level for Only $29.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

We'd like to give a toast.

Aspiring bartenders and mixologists can save a ton of money with this eLearning bundle. For only $29.99 (reg. $180), the 2023 Mixologist & Budding Bartender Bundle offers visual and verbal instruction on the wide-ranging subject matter, including information on various liquors and how to serve them.

Led by the legendary author, entrepreneur, mixologist, and sommelier Carlos Batista, the courses in this bundle take you on a wild ride through the art of crafting and presenting the most divine concoctions.

Whether you're looking to pursue a career in bartending or want to elevate your home bartending skills and wow your party guests with amazing cocktails, this eLearning bundle will supply you with some insightful knowledge on the worlds of whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, tequila, wine, brandy, Japanese sake, and cordials and liqueurs.

The 2023 Mixologist & Budding Bartender Bundle also makes an excellent gift for aspiring bartenders, at-home mixologists, or anyone whose bar cart is impressively stacked year-round.

The best part? Only pay $29.99 and save $150 off when you get the 2023 Mixologist & Budding Bartender Bundle today.