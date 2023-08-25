Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Beyoncé's Audio Cuts Off During Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé Mic Mishap in AZ

8/25/2023 6:27 AM PT
BEYONCé ON MUTE

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour has been mostly flawless during its run through Europe and The United States, but that changed thanks to a major glitch at her most recent stop.

Bey and team were at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ Thursday when the mishap went down. The singer started to perform her hit "Alien Superstar" from the Renaissance album when her mic went out.

Obviously, fans noticed and started to get upset, but then the entire audio went out ... causing even more fans to get ticked.

Beyoncé and her dancers continued to do their thing without the sound for a bit, likely thinking it would all turn back on -- but when that didn't happen, they exited the stage.

Finally, after about 10 minutes or so, Beyoncé was back on stage in a new outfit and with full audio ... and once again, all was right within the Bey Hive.

