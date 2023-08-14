Tina Knowles Says Beyoncé Does Not Bring Personal Toilet Seat On Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Tina Knowles is laughing off a report about Beyoncé bringing personal toilet seats around with her on tour ... she says it's a case of mistaken identity.

We got Beyoncé's mom Monday at LAX and our photog asked her about the viral photo from her "Renaissance" tour ... which shows a container labeled "Beyoncé Toilet Seats."

Tina says the big black box doesn't actually have toilet seats inside ... as some news outlets previously reported ... she says Beyoncé's tour uses the boxes to position fans on stage.

For some reason, these things are called toilet seats ... and Tina says the notion Beyonce is such a diva she lugs around a custom toilet seat is "so ridiculous."

Tina would know ... she's been to more than a few of Beyoncé's shows during the "Renaissance" tour, and she's planning to check out the upcoming concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.