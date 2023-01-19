Drake Tells Fans There's Always A Private Bathroom They're Not Privy To

Drake's making a point to have his life of rich flexin' become a thing of public record all year ... and he's starting by exposing the secret privileges when it comes to sitting on porcelain!!!

Drake dropped a bombshell revelation to his fans Wednesday ... disclosing that while they're somewhere waiting to take a #1 or #2, a star such as himself gets directed to the secret restrooms to conduct his business with ease!!!!

"I have seen more staff and private bathrooms than anybody ever ...whenever you are waiting in line to use the bathroom just know there's an amazing clean private room that they refuse to show you," Drake wrote in his IG stories.

There's likely no cap in his rap -- Drake just put a glimpse of his life on display through the "Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin" music video, where he stunted with over $3 million of Pharrell's jewelry, a bright red Lamborghini, and circles of famous pals such as Lil Baby, Mike Tyson, and French Montana.