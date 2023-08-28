Simone Biles Wins Record 8th U.S. Gymnastics Championship

Simone Biles is back to her dominating ways -- the gymnastics superstar won her record 8th U.S. Championship on Sunday ... two years after backing out of the Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

The 26-year-old became the oldest to win it all after a stellar performance throughout the weekend ... posting an all-around total score of 118.40 over the two-day event, four points ahead of runner-up Shilese Jones and seven above third-place finisher Leanne Wong.

Biles -- who won her first U.S. title a decade ago -- announced her comeback in June after taking time away from the sport ... and picked up right where she left off at the SAP Center in San Jose, scoring the highest results in the vault, beam and floor events.

While many assume Biles has her sights set on competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris ... she said she is keeping her future plans private.

"I like to keep (my goals) personal just so that I know what I am aiming for," she said at the competition. "I’m trying to move a little bit differently this year than I have in the past. So I think it’s working so far, so I’m gonna keep it a little bit secretive."

Of course, Biles faced heavy criticism for backing out of competition at the Tokyo Games ... with critics accusing her of bailing on her teammates.