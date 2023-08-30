Aaron Rodgers Clowns Giants Player After Late Push, 'I Never Heard Of You!'

'I Don't Even Know Who You Are, Bro!'

Aaron Rodgers was so pissed that a Giants player pushed him a few moments after a play had ended over the weekend ... he eviscerated the dude with some epic shade.

The moment was brought to light on Tuesday night thanks to "Hard Knocks" cameras ... which were rolling when Rodgers got into a tiff with Jihad Ward in the first quarter of Saturday's Jets vs. G-Men clash at MetLife Stadium.

As Rodgers released a pass with Ward chasing him ... he backpedaled in an effort to get away from the defensive end -- but Ward kept coming.

.@AaronRodgers12 said there would be some good trash talk in Hard Knocks.



He was right. pic.twitter.com/zaCX5fEglf

Ward eventually got into Rodgers' grill and gave him a nudge, which infuriated Aaron so much ... he clowned him right on the field as the hot mics were rolling.

"I don't even know who you are, bro!" Rodgers yelled at Ward, a seven-year NFL veteran who's played for six different teams. "I never heard of you!"

After throwing a touchdown a few moments later, he hit him with the same chirp again.

Rodgers apparently knew the diss cut deep ... 'cause when he went back to the sideline, he bragged to teammates about it.

"I gave him a line that's un-come-back-with-able," he said with a smile. "I said, 'I don't even know who you are.'"

"Then he said, 'I don't know who you are.' I said, 'Bulls***.'"

Rodgers ended up with the last laugh on the scoreboard -- 'cause the Jets won the preseason ender, 32-24.