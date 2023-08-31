Nebraska Women's Volleyball Sets World Record After 92K Fans Attend Match

Play video content Instagram / @bigtennetwork

Huskers fans do NOT play when it comes to the Nebraska women's volleyball team ... and 92,000 of them pulled up to their outdoor match on Wednesday, setting a new world record!

History was made last night when nearly 100 thousand fans watched as the Huskers squad swept Omaha 3-0 at the Memorial Stadium -- a.k.a. the Sea of Red -- on "Volleyball Day in Nebraska."

The official attendance was 92,003 ... and Memorial Stadium is one of the biggest out there. SoFi Stadium in L.A., for example, has a capacity of around 70 thousand.

This number tops the previous world record of 91,648 (Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg Champions League soccer match in 2022) for attendance at a women's sporting event. The all-time record at Memorial Stadium of 91,585 was also broken ... which was set by the football team in 2014.

On the court, Nebraska kicked ass ... recording seven blocks and limiting Omaha to only 18 kills on 88 attacks.

The volleyball fans got a lot of praise for their historic show of support ... even getting a shoutout from NBA legend Magic Johnson, who said he was "blown away" by the achievement.

"Shoutout to all the Husker fans that showed their support for women’s athletics and the Nebraska Volleyball team," Johnson tweeted.