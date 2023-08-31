Score a 60% Discount on the BirdBike eBike During Our Labor Day Sale
Electric Bicycles Score a 60% Discount ... On The BirdBike!!!
8/31/2023 7:42 AM PT
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.
If you don't have an e-bike in your possession just yet, you can score the eco-friendly BirdBike eBike during our Labor Day Sale.
The BirdBike eBike is now more affordable than ever with this over $1000 discount! Designed to bring you places more efficiently, it packs a powerful 500W motor that allows for a smooth ride, a throttle that gives you an instant speed boost for uphill climbs, and an embedded LED dash display that shows the speed, distance, battery life, and more.
Extremely low-maintenance, the BirdBike also features a high-performance carbon drive train that can endure rough roads and eliminates the need for chain upkeep. Its 36V/12.8Ah removable battery delivers a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour and up to a 50-mile range, while its 120db anti-theft alarm keeps it safe at all times.
Cruise into the rest of the summer (like Pippa and Martha!) with the BirdBike eBike, now just $929.97 with no coupon necessary. This deal ends September 4 at 11:59pm Pacific!
Prices subject to change.