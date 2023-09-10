Celebs Playing Pickleball ... Just Dill With It!

Today marks the start of the NFL season, but those pigskins aren't flying quite as high in L.A. because Hollywood has swung right into the Pickleball trend, serving up fashion, wiffle balls and their pretty little paddles!

Big or small, David Dobrik and Taylor Lautner firmly grabbed hold of their paddles, Ellen Degeneres showed off her strongest backhand stance, and fear the paddle no more, because Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush demanded order on the court ... Game on!

Sweat is in the air this Sunday, so bounce into our gallery of athletic stars getting themselves into a pickle!