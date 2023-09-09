What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
9/9/2023 12:35 AM PT
It's red hot in here, so loosen up your buttons and come ready to sip up the discreet changes in these two shots of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly! And, whether or not you're vibing with Meg's new 'do and MGK's punk-rock edge ... well that's too bad, because RED-y or not ... here they come!
Sporting major cuteness and coolness, the couple were recently hand-locked during an outing in NYC's trendy neighborhood of Tribeca. Can you see through all the dopeness and find the differences?
**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly photos!**