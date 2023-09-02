Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

9/2/2023 12:35 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 4
Launch Gallery
Sneaky Peepers! Launch Gallery
Getty

If you believe you can find the minor switch-ups in these shots of Justin Bieber, you better come with the right "Intentions"! Yes, it's a known fact the Biebs love his Crocs and socks, but can you connect the dots jibbitz and find the changes in the two shots?

Mr. Bieber zipped up and enjoyed a leisurely bike ride in NYC earlier this week, and the cameras were present to catch his every last trick 😜. Keep your eyes out for any street signs that may direct you in the right direction!

**HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Justin Bieber photos!**

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later