Stars In White-Hot Bikinis ... Blinded By The White!
Stars In White-Hot Swimwear ... Blinded By The White!
9/2/2023 12:01 AM PT
Wearing white after Labor Day is still up for discussion, but celebs dazzling in white-hot swimwear will ALWAYS stand! Plus, you should never undermine the hard work that goes into sporting some white swimmers ...
Looking fresh and bright in all white ... stars like Ice Spice made it rain ... posing poolside in a flashy suit, Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee swung right into her white two-piece. And, Heidi Klum's top may have been M.I.A., but she sure is rockin' her white bottoms ... SLAY!
Kick off your Saturday with our gallery of Hollywood's hottest babes reppin' White-Hot Swimwear!