Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Hollywood Gets Schooled ... Welcome Back Students!

Hollywood Gets Schooled ... Welcome Back Students!

9/9/2023 12:01 AM PT
Famous Parents And Kids Head Back To School
Launch Gallery
Back In Session! Launch Gallery

And just like that, another school year has commenced, but before the kiddos head off to greet their new teachers and classmates, their famous 'rents savored the moment with a click and a pic of their little scholars!

The school bells are ringing and Jessica Alba planted a big ole kiss on her son, Hayes, before heading into class, Khloe Kardashian snapped a pic on True Thompson's first day of kindergarten and (a now empty-nester) Michael Strahan dropped off his youngest, Sophia, at Duke University.

Grab your shiniest apple and join Hollywood as they head back to school ... Have a great year!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later