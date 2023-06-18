Hollywood Celebrates Father's Day By Shouting Out Famous Dads

Hollywood hearts mom -- but they also love their daddies ... and that couldn't have been more pronounced than on Father's Day -- when celebs showed love to their #1 men.

The stars were in a warm, fuzzy mood Sunday ... a day to celebrate Dad, and that's exactly what they did on their social media pages. As you can imagine, the tributes were pouring in from all over ... with A-listers either shouting out their old man, or shouting out their kids.

Just a handful of celebs who were highlighted this weekend -- Bruce Willis (who got doted by his ex-wife Demi Moore), David Beckham (via his wife, Victoria) and Kurt Russell (courtesy of Kate Hudson, who was raised by KR and her mom, Goldie Hawn).

Other notable salutes to Papa Bear ... Kaley Cuoco honoring Tom Pelphrey, Mindy Kaling giving it up for her father, Catherine Zeta Jones laying it down for Michael Douglas, Gwyneth Paltrow thanking Chris Martin ... and, of course, Kris Jenner praising all the dads in her extended family.

These are far from the only Father's Day tributes that got posted ... just about anyone who's anyone was pretty much giving thanks to their dads today. And for good reason, obviously.

Like we told you ... Tom Brady reflected on fatherhood as well, making it clear that he's loving the newfound quality time he's discovered after retiring from the NFL.

Just about everywhere you look ... somebody in Tinseltown was toasting their pops. Heck, even J Lo -- who doesn't have kids with the guy (yet) -- shouted out Ben Affleck in some steamy mirror picks.

They have a blended family -- as do several other stars in showbiz -- and she's clearly letting him know what she thinks of his papi skills.

