Grab a Pre-Loved MacBook Pro for Less With This Deal

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

You can enjoy the benefits of a feature-packed 13.3" Apple Macbook Pro for a fraction of the price with a refurbished model.

Tackle work or fun with this refurbished silver 13.3-inch MacBook Pro. It has a 2560x1600 Retina display, so you can stream content or catch up on FaceTime. And you can multitask away thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor that offers 4-way processing performance!

256GB of storage ensures you can save your important files right on the device. It comes with WiFi and Bluetooth for easy wireless connectivity. And, you can rest assured you're receiving a great device, as this 2015 model has a Grade B refurbished rating. That means you may see light scuffing on the bevel or case or light scratches or dents on the body.

Score TMZ exclusive savings and snag this refurbished 13.3" Silver MacBook Pro for less for a limited time!