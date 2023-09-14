Girl Scout Troop Flees Charging Alligator In Terrifying Video From Texas Lake

Play video content Storyful

A Girl Scout troop in Texas had to swim for their lives on a recent camping trip ... when a 14-foot alligator emerged from the depths while the kids were playing in a lake.

Terrifying video shows the massive gator rising to the surface and charging towards the girls, who start screaming as horrified onlookers note the size of the reptile.

Adults rushed to try to get the girls out of the water and on to shore ... with some of the scouts jumping from a dock and desperately swimming to safety.

One of the scouts, 11-year-old Ava Miller told KPRC news in Houston ... "I was thinking, this is the day I die. It was moving faster than us or about the same."

The scary incident happened in Lake Raven at Huntsville State Park in Huntsville, Texas ... forcing the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to close the swimming area.

Play video content 5/21/23

We've seen other alligator and human interactions end up with lost limbs ... but fortunately, no one was hurt here.