Grab a Like-New iPhone 8 for a Limited Time

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Apple has just unveiled the iPhone 15, its latest flagship smartphone. But, with its swanky new features, it's also reportedly the most expensive iPhone to date.

If you're not one to hanker for shiny new phones but still want an upgrade, rejoice! TMZ readers can now grab a refurbished iPhone 8 at a special price for a limited time. Sure, it may not be as sleek and feature-packed, but it still packs everything you love in iPhone.

Boasting a Grade A rating, which means it's in near-mint condition, this like-new iPhone 8 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, A11 Bionic chip, and a 12-megapixel camera with a large and fast sensor and deep pixels. It has a glass back design and a band of aluminum around the edge for a premium look and feel, and it supports wireless charging, too.